The Worst Possible (Realistic) Landing Spot for Every Top NBA Free Agent

1 of 6

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

On the surface, the Dallas Mavericks have a Jimmy Butler-sized hole on the perimeter. Wedge a high-level, two-way swingman between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, and this roster might take off.

Dig a little deeper, though, and Butler isn't the right free agent for the Mavs, just like they aren't the right franchise for him.

For now, Dallas has intriguing potential with the Doncic-Porzingis tandem, but that's it. The two haven't logged a second on the floor together, as Porzingis injured his ACL long before the Mavs landed him in January. While time is on their side—Porzingis is 23 and Doncic is 20—there might be at least a couple of rounds of turbulence before this duo enjoys smooth flying.

Would the 29-year-old Butler be willing to wait through the growing pains? He didn't grant patience to the Minnesota Timberwolves' similarly young and impressionable tandem of Karl-Anthony Towns, 23, and Andrew Wiggins, 24. The Mavs could muddle their own future if history repeats itself.

"The Mavs' view on Butler (assuming he declines his 2019-20 player option, something he is expected to do) is that he would not pair well with Doncic, that he wouldn't share well, that he wouldn't 'play nice with others here' ... all of which would, in their eyes, stunt the growth of the young franchise centerpiece," Mike Fisher reported for 247Sports.

Dallas probably can't take the risk of committing major money to a potentially disgruntled Butler. He probably can't take the risk that the youngsters might never approach their ceiling. While you could make this work on paper, it's too iffy for either side to take the plunge.