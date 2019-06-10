Ex-Auburn HC Terry Bowden Joins Clemson's Staff as Unpaid Intern

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 10, 2019

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 22: Head coach Terry Bowden of the Akron Zips coaches during warm ups before game action against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 26-13 over the Akron Zips. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
David K Purdy/Getty Images

Terry Bowden has a new job in college football...sort of.

The former Auburn and Akron head coach will work on the staff at Clemson as an unpaid intern, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Bowden is seeking a graduate degree at the school for athletic leadership, and he will work as an assistant for the football team.

The 63-year-old has been an FBS head coach for 13 seasons, accumulating an 82-69-1 career record.

    

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

