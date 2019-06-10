Ex-Auburn HC Terry Bowden Joins Clemson's Staff as Unpaid Intern

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Terry Bowden has a new job in college football...sort of.

The former Auburn and Akron head coach will work on the staff at Clemson as an unpaid intern, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Bowden is seeking a graduate degree at the school for athletic leadership, and he will work as an assistant for the football team.

The 63-year-old has been an FBS head coach for 13 seasons, accumulating an 82-69-1 career record.

