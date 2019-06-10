Video: Lonzo, LaVar Learn the Truth About Alan Foster in 'Ball in the Family'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball shocked many when he severed ties with his family's Big Baller Brand in the spring, but the latest episode of Ball in the Family breaks things down as it happened.

In the clip, Ball discussed co-founder Alan Foster taking $1.5 million from the company.

"We treated him like family," his father, LaVar Ball, said.

Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com reported in March that Foster, who owned 16.3 percent of the company, couldn't account for the missing money. Lonzo then filed a lawsuit in April against Foster for more than $2 million in damages.

Ball dropped all references to Big Baller Brand, even covering up his "BBB" tattoo.

The latest video showed the Los Angeles Lakers guard telling his brothers that he was going to "remove himself from BBB."

The behind-the-scenes look shows the entire family struggling through a major disappointment both professionally and personally.