Early Predictions for the WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card

3 of 12

Credit: WWE.com

Everyone knows how much of a priority Charlotte Flair is, to the point where that is just a fact and not something worth debating about. This means she's always at the top of the list for every big event as someone in title contention, no matter what has been going on.

But there are two possible paths ahead of Flair that make a lot of sense and are dependent upon one major factor: Sasha Banks.

If Banks is so unhappy with WWE right now that she truly has no plans on returning to the ring, she has to be eliminated from the equation. However, plenty of times in the past, people in those scenarios have come back with much fanfare, either out of a swerve or a bargaining tactic to keep them on the roster.

In the scenario that Banks is able to return to action, she would assuredly be positioned in a title match against either Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship or Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, leaving Flair to feud for the other title.

Flair against Bayley with Banks against Lynch has all Four Horsewomen involved, and both matches could be considered big enough. However, Banks against Bayley would be even more tempting, leaving Flair against Lynch again.

If that were to happen, it's likely Lacey Evans will make that a Triple Threat to spice things up, since she has had issues with both Lynch and Flair in recent weeks, and we've all seen enough singles matches between Flair and Lynch over the past year.

But what about Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross? Well, if Banks will be factored into plans, there's simply no room for either of them, and Cross will probably get a shot at Bayley's title at Extreme Rules and the two will move on.

However, if there is no Banks in the mix at all, we may see a different type of Triple Threat with Bayley against Bliss and Cross, to counterbalance the Lynch vs. Flair vs. Evans match.

To sum that all up, Lynch will either face Evans and Flair, or Banks, while Bayley will either defend the title against Flair, Banks, or a combination of Bliss and Cross, and it all depends on what The Boss is up to.