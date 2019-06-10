Bruins vs. Blues: Game 6 Stats and NHL Final 2019 Game 7 Schedule, Odds

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues have overcome some difficult situations this postseason, but this will be their toughest yet.

On Sunday night, the Boston Bruins forced a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final by going to St. Louis and notching a 5-1 victory. After holding a 1-0 lead through two periods, the Bruins scored four third-period goals in a must-win Game 6 matchup.

Five Boston players netted at the Enterprise Center, including Karson Kuhlman, who became the 21st Bruins player with a goal this postseason, and 42-year-old Zdeno Chara, who became the oldest defenseman to score a goal in Stanley Cup Final history. Chara missed Game 4 with a broken jaw, but he returned to play in Game 5 and scored Boston's final goal in Game 6.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask had another strong playoff performance, collecting 28 saves and improving his postseason goals-against average to 1.93. He has a .938 save percentage in 23 playoff games this year.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the Blues' lone goal, but it came with just less than eight minutes to go and after the Bruins had already built a three-goal lead.

Now, the Stanley Cup Final will to go seven games for the first time since 2011, when the Bruins defeated the Vancouver Canucks to win their sixth and most recent Cup.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the final game of the 2018-19 NHL season.

Game 7 Information

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Odds (via Caesars): St. Louis +155 (bet $100 to win $155); Boston -170 (bet $170 to win $100)

Game 7 Preview

The odds are in Boston's favor heading into the final game of the series. According to ESPN Stats & Info, home teams are 12-4 in Game 7 matchups in the Stanley Cup Final. However, the last two times, the road team won: the Bruins in 2011 and the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings in 2009.

St. Louis overcame series deficits to beat the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks in earlier rounds, so it has played well under pressure this postseason. But the Blues were in control of this series, as they held a 3-2 lead after winning Games 4 and 5.

One thing that can keep St. Louis fans optimistic is how well their team has performed on the road in the playoffs. The Blues are 9-3 in away games this postseason, which includes victories in their last two: Games 2 and 5 in Boston.

"Listen, if you told me four months ago we were going to be in the Finals in Game 7, I think I'd take it," St. Louis interim coach Craig Berube said, according to NHL.com's Mike Zeisberger. "We've been a good road team. We've won twice up there in this series, so we're a confident group."

While the Blues are playing in their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970, the Bruins have several players, including Chara, David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, who were key contributors on their last team that won the Cup in 2011.

"We are in a situation that is everyone's childhood's dream here, and we must realize it," Bergeron said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen.

After an exciting postseason and thrilling Stanley Cup Final, the season all comes down to this. And in a series that has been back-and-forth and features two strong, resilient teams, Game 7 could go either way.