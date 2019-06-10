NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Corey Perry, Milan Lucic and More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Boston Bruins knotted up the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night, setting up an epic Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues. This means that the entire 2018-19 NHL season has just one game remaining. Then, we'll officially be on to the offseason.

For the teams that aren't in the championship series, though, the offseason is already here. Free agency doesn't kick off until July 1, but teams are already putting in work to evaluate potential signings and trade options.

If the trade market mirrors the one we saw just before the trade deadline at all, we're likely in store for a wild offseason full of roster movement. There should be plenty of roster movement as teams scramble to put together playoff-caliber rosters ahead of next season.

What might the trade market look like? Let's dig into some of the latest rumors.

Duck Looking to Part with Corey Perry

Anaheim Ducks wing Corey Perry was one of the league's best players during his heyday. However, the 34-year-old has seen his play fall off in recent years, scoring 20 or fewer goals in each of the last three seasons. He's also coming off an injury-plagued year in which nee surgery limited him to just 31 games.

With two years remaining on Perry's contact—and with a cap hit of $8.6 million for each of those seasons—it wouldn't be a shock to see the Duck moving on this offseason.

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, this is exactly what is likely to happen.

"Sources have told The Athletic that the Ducks are exploring the trade market for the 34-year-old winger and barring that, a potential buyout," LeBrun wrote. "...[The] reality is that Anaheim is going with a younger roster and the timing is right for this change."

Ideally, Anaheim will find a trade partner, which would allow the team to avoid paying out a portion of Perry's contract while getting something in return. Even if it doesn't, however, it appears that Perry's days as a Duck are coming to an end.

An Eriksson-Lucic Swap is a Possibility

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger recently wrote about a potential trade between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers involving Loui Eriksson and Milan Lucic. According to Dreger, the two players have contracts that their respective teams could look to get rid off—and a swap could be possible.

As Dreger points out, new Oilers head coach Dave Tippett knows Eriksson from his their time with the Dallas Stars. Dreger also states that the Canucks "do see value" in adding Lucic.

What could potentially cause problems in the player swap is the fact that Eriksson has three years remaining on his contract while Lucic has four remaining on his deal.

"For the Vancouver Canucks to consider that type of swap I think that there would have to be some type of sweetener coming from the Edmonton Oilers to take on the extra year," Denger wrote.

This means that a straight up player-for-player deal is unlikely. Edmonton will probably have to throw in an additional player or perhaps a bit of draft capital in order to facilitate an Erikss0n-Lucic trade.

Maple Leafs Likely to Be Sellers on the Trade Market

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

While the Canucks and Oilers could be working to make a deal with each other, the Toronto Maple Leafs may simply be working to trade some players, period.

"Word around from a bevy of hockey sources is that the Leafs have been extraordinarily active talking trade," Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun wrote. "... They’ve talked, for certain, with other teams about Kasperi Kapanen, Patrick Marleau and possibly Connor Brown, who I get conflicting reports on."

Brown is indeed an intriguing name when it comes to the trade market. He's appeared in all 82 games last season, is just 25 years old and has one year remaining on his current contract. He hasn't developed into an elite player, but he's young and, at worse, a quality piece of depth.

The question for Toronto is whether it is eager to grant Brown an extension after the upcoming season. If the answer is no, then it makes sense to try getting something for him now instead of letting him play out his contract.