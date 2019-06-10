NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors TV Schedule and Game 5 Live Stream

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors are on the verge of celebrating their best moment in franchise history.

Nick Nurse's team holds a 3-1 advantage in the 2019 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors, and it can finish off its first championship Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors pulled off the rare task of beating the Warriors in two consecutive games at Oracle Arena in Games 3 and 4 to set up the potential to clinch in their home arena.

Golden State faces an uphill climb to win its third straight championship, but before it can even have title aspirations, it needs to focus on staying alive in Game 5, with or without Kevin Durant.

Game 5 Information

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN or ESPN app

Even though the Raptors carry a 3-1 lead into Game 5, they are not under the spotlight ahead of Monday's game because of the health of Kevin Durant.

Durant, who has missed all four of the NBA Finals games, is officially listed as questionable for Game 5, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Durant practiced with the Warriors Sunday, and head coach Steve Kerr said to SiriusXM NBA Radio there is a chance the two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player suits up for Game 5.

"There is a chance," Kerr said. "He's going to practice (Sunday) for the first time. He hasn't practiced with us yet."

"Everything has been individual," Kerr said. "So he'll practice with the group. We'll get him some game-like simulation with some of our younger guys and see how he feels. And if all goes well, then he'll play, but we gotta see how it all unfolds."

There is no denying Durant's potential to change the complexion of the series, but how much of an impact he will make, if any, is questionable.

Durant has not played since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston, a game that was played May 8.

Coming back from a month off to play in an elimination game is a tough task, even for one of the best basketball players in the world.

If Durant plays Monday, the Warriors can't rely on him to solely bring the team back to Oracle Arena for Game 6.

The ideal way for Durant in the first half would be to play a supplemental role while getting back to in-game shape.

If Durant feels strong after the first two quarters, he could play much looser in the second half and help the Warriors extend the series.

In order to bring it back home, the Warriors need Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to continue to produce at a high level, while having other secondary scorers step up.

That is the formula the Raptors have used since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals to be in position to clinch.

Kawhi Leonard carried Toronto through the first two rounds against Orlando and Philadelphia, but then he started to receive more contributions from his supporting cast, especially Kyle Lowry, in the Eastern Conference Finals.

In Game 4 of this series, Serge Ibaka joined the cast of double-digit scorers with 20 points, while Leonard, Lowry and Pascal Siakam also reached double digits.

The Raptors offense was even more effective in Game 3, as six different players, including all five starters, recorded over 10 points.

Toronto has also been able to outperform Golden State in every facet on offense, as it has a better percentage in the series from the field, three-point range and the free-throw line.

Toronto's defense has also been able to do something all three of Golden State's Western Conference playoff opponents failed to do.

In all four games of the NBA Finals, the Raptors have held the Warriors below 110 points, with the highest total of 109 coming in Golden State's Game 2 victory.

Golden State scored 110 points or more in 13 of its 16 games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Portland.

Toronto's defensive run of holding opponents under 110 points is at seven games, with the last concession over that coming in the double-overtime Game 3 win over Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference Finals.

If the Raptors are able to control the efficiency of Golden State's offense once again, they will come away with a championship Monday.

But if Golden State makes the necessary adjustments and benefits from some type of contribution out of Durant, the series could be extended to Thursday.

