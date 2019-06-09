Video: Watch Nationals Crush 4 Consecutive Home Runs vs. Padres

Video: Watch Nationals Crush 4 Consecutive Home Runs vs. PadresJune 9, 2019
The Washington Nationals made history in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres with an impressive power display in the eighth inning.
Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon combined for four straight home runs for the Nationals, all against Padres pitcher Craig Stammen:
MLB @MLB
What's better than back-to-back-to-back jacks? Back-to-back-to-back-to-BACK jacks. 😱😱 https://t.co/Iqh3KFehVo
ESPN Stats & Info noted why this was such a unique event:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Nationals are the first team in MLB history to hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back HR on multiple occasions (also on July 27, 2017 vs Brewers). Padres pitcher Craig Stammen allowed 4 HR in a span of 7 pitches. He allowed 3 HR on 1,167 pitches in 2018. https://t.co/njEGRC95XE
Washington entered the inning tied 1-1 but pulled away with a 5-1 lead.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
