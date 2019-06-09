Video: Watch Nationals Crush 4 Consecutive Home Runs vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 9: Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals, left,, is congratulated by Anthony Rendon #6 after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park June 9, 2019 in San Diego, California.
The Washington Nationals made history in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres with an impressive power display in the eighth inning.

Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon combined for four straight home runs for the Nationals, all against Padres pitcher Craig Stammen:

ESPN Stats & Info noted why this was such a unique event:

Washington entered the inning tied 1-1 but pulled away with a 5-1 lead.

     

