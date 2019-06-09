Video: Watch Nationals Crush 4 Consecutive Home Runs vs. Padres

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals made history in Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres with an impressive power display in the eighth inning.

Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon combined for four straight home runs for the Nationals, all against Padres pitcher Craig Stammen:

ESPN Stats & Info noted why this was such a unique event:

Washington entered the inning tied 1-1 but pulled away with a 5-1 lead.

