Ex-Florida Safety Tony Joiner Arrested, Charged with Murder

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

Flordia's Tony Joiner (19) watches the last seconds of the LSU game from the sidelines in Baton Rouge, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2007. Florida lost to LSU, 28-24. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
Bill Haber/Associated Press

Former Florida Gators safety Earl Antonio Joiner was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife, Heyzel Obando.

Brooke Baitinger and Melissa Montoya of the Fort Myers News-Press (h/t USA Today) reported the news, noting Joiner is the second member of the 2007 Gators football team to be charged with murder.

The late Aaron Hernandez was the first player from the 2007 Gators team—which counted Joiner as a captain—to be charged with murder.

According to Baitinger and Montoya, Obando's case was unsolved for more than three years after she was found dead in her home in 2016.

The report also cited jail and court records that said Joiner was held in Lee County Jail for violating a probation charge a month after her death and was also arrested twice for physically abusing Obando.

Obando's mother, Isabel Martinez, was granted guardianship of her two grandchildren in 2017.

