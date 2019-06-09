Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 Odds Shift After Kevin Durant Returns to Practice

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Although his status for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals remains unclear, Kevin Durant's return to practice was enough to shift the odds for the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Sunday that Durant would be practicing with the team. As a result, the Warriors went from a three-point underdog to +2.5 at the Caesars sportsbook.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Pool reported Durant had "no visible limp" as he exited Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Even if Durant returns to the court, it's fair to wonder whether the 10-time All-Star could swing the series in Golden State's favor.

He hasn't played since the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets in the second round, which was a month ago. Now, he could potentially be thrust into the middle of the NBA Finals when his team has no margin for error.

Game 5 tips off Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The Raptors are up 3-1 and one win away from their first NBA title.