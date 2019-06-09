Ja Morant Rumors: Expected No. 2 Pick Visiting Grizzlies Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 23: Ja Morant #12 of the Murray State Racers reacts against the Florida State Seminoles in the second half during the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at XL Center on March 23, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Murray State star Ja Morant is meeting with representatives of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Grizzlies have the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony reported in May they "appear to have locked in" on Morant as their primary target.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

