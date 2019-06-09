Ja Morant Rumors: Expected No. 2 Pick Visiting Grizzlies Ahead of 2019 NBA Draft

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Murray State star Ja Morant is meeting with representatives of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The Grizzlies have the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and ESPN.com's Jonathan Givony reported in May they "appear to have locked in" on Morant as their primary target.

