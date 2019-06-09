College Baseball Super Regionals 2019: Results, Highlights, Bracket from Sunday

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The 2019 NCAA super regionals continued across the country Sunday, with the No. 1 overall-seeded UCLA Bruins among those facing a must-win encounter.

UCLA lost to Michigan on Friday before beating the Wolverines in extra innings Saturday. A berth in the College World Series will be on the line when the teams return to the diamond Sunday.

The calculus is the same for Vanderbilt and Duke. The No. 2 overall-seeded Commodores and Blue Devils split their first two games of the super regional, setting up a decisive third game.

Below is an overview of how Sunday unfolded in the super regionals.

Sunday Results

No. 1 North Carolina def. No. 2 Auburn, 2-0

No. 1 Ole Miss def. No. 1 Arkansas, 13-5

No. 3 Duke vs. No. 1 Vanderbilt, 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Florida State, 6 p.m. ET

No. 1 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Texas Tech, 6 p.m. ET

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Stanford, 9 p.m. ET

No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 1 UCLA, 9 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

North Carolina 2, Auburn 0

A combined effort from Austin Bergner and Austin Love kept North Carolina's season alive as the Tar Heels beat Auburn 2-0.

The Heels got on the board in the top of the first inning with a two-run single by Ike Freeman.

Despite having the bases loaded and only one out, North Carolina couldn't get another run across the plate.

It didn't matter in the end, as Bergner and Love were dealing. The pair also got some help from their defense.

Bergner went 4.1 innings, allowing four hits and four walks and striking out five. Aside from the first inning, when Auburn loaded the bases with two outs, the Tigers offense couldn't get much going against the junior right-hander.

Love was even more dominant. Auburn mustered only two hits over the final 4.2 innings as the freshman right-hander also notched six strikeouts. According to UNC's official Twitter account, all but nine of Love's 50 pitches were strikes.

The Tar Heels will have a home crowd behind them Monday when they take on the Tigers in Chapel Hill.

Ole Miss 13, Arkansas 5

Arkansas blew out Ole Miss in their first super regional game Saturday. The Rebels returned the favor Sunday, rolling to a 13-5 win.

A two-run homer from Dominic Fletcher gave the Razorbacks an early lead in the first, but Ole Miss dropped three runs in the bottom half of the inning and then five more in the second. Cole Zabowski put the Rebels ahead with a three-run home run to right.

Ole Miss broke the game open on the strength of a Cooper Johnson solo homer and a three-run triple by Tyler Keenan. The pair each went 2-for-5 and combined to drive in five of their team's runs.

A three-run fourth inning breathed some life into Arkansas. The Razorbacks couldn't eat into the deficit further, and the Rebels tacked on five more runs over the sixth and seventh innings.

In addition to Johnson and Keenan, Thomas Dillard helped set the tone from the leadoff spot as well. He went 1-for-3 with two walks—bringing his on-base percentage to .454—and scored three runs. Houston Roth pitched well in relief, too, to help Ole Miss stave off any comeback. He didn't allow a run over the final four innings.