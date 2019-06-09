NBA Rumors: Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Locked In' for 'Space Jam 2' Role

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 9, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 07: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media during a press conference after Game Four of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on June 7, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rey Josue II/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

The Monstars are reportedly coming for Klay Thompson's shooting stroke.

Jason McIntyre of Fox Sports Radio said Thompson is "locked in" for a role in Space Jam 2, which will begin filming this summer:

The film will star LeBron James but has yet to announce any NBA co-stars. In the 1996 original, Michael Jordan was joined by Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson and Shawn Bradley in the main cast. A number of other NBA players also made cameo appearances.

Assuming the sequel follows a similar premise, the Monstars will steal the powers of the NBA players to reign supreme over the sport. In Thompson's case, they'd be taking one half of the greatest shooting backcourt in league history.

The Golden State Warriors will have to hope the Monstars don't get filming off to an early start, as they're facing a 3-1 deficit to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. They'll need a Monstar-level performance from Thompson to become the second team in league history to recover from such a deficit in the Finals.

