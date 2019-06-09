Redskins' Landon Collins: Dwayne Haskins Is Best Rookie QB over Daniel Jones

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Daniel Jones was at Landon Collins' celebrity softball game Saturday. Dwayne Haskins was not.

That hasn't changed the way Collins feels about either rookie quarterback.

"I appreciate Daniel Jones coming out here, but I still think we got the best quarterback in the draft," Collins told reporters at the event.

Collins' softball game was something of a last act for his tenure with the Giants. This was the third straight year he's hosted the event, which supports St. Christopher's Inc., a nonprofit organization that benefits at-risk youth.

"This is the best way to say goodbye," Collins said. "They can see my face and my smile. They can't see my face behind a helmet or behind a Twitter or behind Instagram. By me being here and seeing their smiles, to hear them say, 'We're gonna miss you. We love you. The Giants didn't make the right decision.' It's crazy. I love that."

The Giants allowed Collins to go into unrestricted free agency this offseason rather than franchise him, and Washington swooped in with a six-year, $84 million offer that was the most ever for a safety.

Both Collins' new team and his old team drafted quarterbacks in Round 1. The Giants surprised everyone at the draft by selecting Jones with the No. 6 overall pick. Washington took Haskins when he fell to No. 15 overall. Most draft boards had Haskins over Jones.

The answer to who's the better young quarterback will start to play out in the fall, and Collins is obviously going to back his teammate. Jones over Haskins will be the decision that could alter the immediate future of the NFC East.