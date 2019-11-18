5-Star SG Cameron Thomas Commits to LSU over UCLA

via Jim Hawkins/247Sports

Cameron Thomas committed to the LSU Tigers over the UCLA Bruins on Monday, explaining his decision to ESPN's Jeff Borzello:

"Coach [Will] Wade was very consistent in the recruiting process. Always staying in contact with both me and my mother. We are very close. Her being comfortable was important to me. When we visited back in September, we watched the team practice—got to know the guys on the team more. Since then they have been in constant contact with me or my mother everyday. His consistency in the recruiting process was a big difference."

Thomas is a 5-star recruit and the 25th-best overall prospect nationally, per 247Sports. Evan Daniels of 247Sports compared the 6'3", 180-pound guard out of Oak Hill Academy (VA) to Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Daniels also offered an evaluation:

"Average size for the position. Despite his lack of strength scores it well through contact. Has long arms, good quickness and solid athletic ability. Is a confident and effective driver. Tricky with the ball in his hands and does an impressive job of creating space off the bounce for shot opportunities. He’s a good shooter from mid-range out to three, both off the bounce and off the catch. There’s potential here as a defender, as he’s quick laterally, has good length and fine instincts. Should develop into an NBA draft pick."

Thomas received offers from other programs including Connecticut, Florida and NC State.

Borzello noted Thomas is Wade's fourth 5-star recruit in the past three recruiting classes.