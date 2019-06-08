4-Star WR Prospect Troy Omeire Commits to Texas A&M over Texas

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Four-star wide receiver Troy Omeire announced his commitment to Texas A&M with a tweet Saturday, calling it "home."

The Fort Bend Austin High School product out of Sugar Land, Texas, was also considering joining the Texas Longhorns.

Omeire is set to graduate in 2020. As a junior in 2018-19, according to MaxPreps, he tallied 782 yards and 13 touchdowns on 46 receptions across nine games.

