UTEP QB Kai Locksley Arrested on DWI, Marijuana, Unlawful Weapons Charges

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 15: Quarterback Kai Locksley #1 of the UTEP Miners looks to pass during the game between the UTEP Miners and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 24-0. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Donald Page/Getty Images

UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested on four separate charges by police in El Paso, Texas, Friday. 

Per El Paso County Jail records (h/t USA Today)Locksley was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under two ounces, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon. 

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

 

