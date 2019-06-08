UTEP QB Kai Locksley Arrested on DWI, Marijuana, Unlawful Weapons Charges

UTEP QB Kai Locksley Arrested on DWI, Marijuana, Unlawful Weapons ChargesJune 8, 2019
Donald Page/Getty Images
UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley was arrested on four separate charges by police in El Paso, Texas, Friday.
Per El Paso County Jail records (h/t USA Today), Locksley was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana under two ounces, terroristic threat and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
