RBC Canadian Open 2019: Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar Share Lead

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are tied atop the leaderboard at the 2019 RBC Canadian Open with one round to play at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.

Kuchar entered the third round tied for first with Scott Brown at 12 under par. While a one-under 69 helped him lower his overall score even further, McIlroy's six-under 64 and Simpson's three-under 67 prevented Kuchar from creating any separation heading into Sunday.

Below is a look at the latest action from Canada.

2019 RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard — Third Round

T1. Rory McIlroy 64 (-13)

T1. Webb Simpson 67 (-13)

T1. Matt Kuchar 69 (-13)

T4. Shane Lowry 66 (-12)

T4. Adam Hadwin 67 (-12)

T4. Brandt Snedeker 69 (-12)

7. Henrik Stenson 68 (-10)

8. Mackenzie Hughes 69 (-9)

*Full leaderboard available on the PGA Tour's official website.

The final round is shaping up to be a good one after the events of Day 3.

It wasn't the best of starts for Kuchar, as a bogey on the third hole had him headed in the wrong direction. He was, however, able to quickly get back on track.

He followed the bogey with back-to-back birdies. His front-nine score of one under was his worst of the tournament, but it was enough to help him remain atop the leaderboard.

A birdie on the 11th hole gave Kuchar extra cushion, but that disappeared with a bogey on the 15th. With that, he dropped into a three-way tie with McIlroy and Simpson.

The story of the day, though, was McIlroy. Nobody took advantage of moving day at the RBC Canadian Open more than the four-time major champ, who missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament last week.

McIlroy set the tone for the day right out of the gates:

And he was only getting started.

With birdies on holes 5 and 8, he managed a total of three birdies on the front nine, the most he has had in any round this tournament. He then carried that momentum onto the back nine, where he picked up another three.

Entering the day, McIlroy had some work to do as he sat shot five shots back of the lead. A near flawless round on Day 3 saw him shoot a 64, which he credited to his strong drives.

He enters Sunday with an opportunity to leave his first career RBC Canadian Open appearance with the trophy.

Simpson used three birdies in a six-hole span during the middle of the round to keep himself in contention.

Although Brown started the third round as a co-leader alongside Kuchar, he found himself heading in the wrong direction on the leaderboard on moving day. Starting late on the front nine, he went through a six-hole stretch that saw him record three bogeys.

Brown now is all the way back in a tie for 13th place following a five-over 75.



Of note, defending RBC Canadian Open champ Dustin Johnson is seven shots back at six under for the tournament after a two-under 68 on Day 3. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka is at two under for the tournament after shooting a 72 on Saturday.

Adam Hadwin (-12) and Mackenzie Hughes (-9) remain within striking distance as they each attempt to end Canada's 65-year drought at the tournament.