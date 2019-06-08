College Baseball Super Regionals 2019: Saturday Results, Highlights and Bracket

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Saturday is the biggest day of the 2019 NCAA men's baseball tournament to date, with four teams having a chance to secure a spot in the College World Series.

After the first day of games at the super regionals, three No. 1 seeds are facing elimination. UCLA, Oklahoma State and Vanderbilt all lost in their opening game Friday.

With so much at stake around the country, here are results and recaps from all eight of Saturday's matchups as they go final.

Super Regional Bracket

Super Regional Scores

Fayetteville Super Regional Game 1: No. 1 Arkansas def. No. 1 Mississippi, 11-2

Louisville Super Regional Game 2: No. 1 Louisville def. No. 1 East Carolina, 12-0

Chapel Hill Super Regional Game 1: No. 2 Auburn def. No. 1 North Carolina, 11-7

Baton Rouge Super Regional Game 1: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Florida State, 3 p.m. ET

Lubbock Super Regional Game 2: No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. ET

Starkville Super Regional Game 1: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 1 Mississippi State, 8 p.m. ET

Nashville Super Regional Game 2: No. 1 Vanderbilt vs. No. 3 Duke, 9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Super Regional Game 2: No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 3 Michigan, 9 p.m. ET

Arkansas 11, Mississippi 2

After splitting two games in the SEC tournament, Arkansas routed Mississippi 11-2 to take a 1-0 series lead in their super regional.

The Razorbacks wasted no time putting pressure on their conference rivals. Ole Miss jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Arkansas responded with 11 unanswered runs, including six in the first two innings.

Jack Kenley delivered the big blast in the bottom of the first with a three-run homer off Mississippi starter Will Ethridge.

While Arkansas' offense was busy lighting up Mississippi's pitching staff, Isaiah Campbell's breakout season on the mound continued in spectacular fashion. The redshirt junior lowered his season ERA to 2.26 after allowing just two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

Following last year's runner-up finish in the College World Series, Arkansas is on track to be a major factor in Omaha with one more win. The Razorbacks will have a chance to sweep Mississippi on their home field Sunday.

Louisville 12, East Carolina 0

Louisville became the first team to lock up a spot in the College World Series with an easy 12-0 win over East Carolina.

If the Cardinals were using the super regionals to make a statement, they accomplished their mission. The ACC regular-season champions outscored the Pirates 26-1 in two games. Their offense scored three runs in four different innings Saturday.

The bottom of Louisville's lineup did a lot of damage against East Carolina pitching. Their 7-9 hitters went 9-for-13 with eight RBI and seven runs scored.

Bobby Miller's start shouldn't get lost in the shuffle of Louisville's blowout win. The sophomore carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Thomas Francisco's pinch-hit single broke it up.

This marks Louisville's fifth trip to the College World Series since 2007. It hasn't advanced past the second round the previous four times.

Auburn 11, North Carolina 7

Auburn rallied for nine runs in the final two innings to stun North Carolina 11-7 in the first game of the Chapel Hill super regional.

North Carolina looked to be in control from the start with a three-run first inning highlighted by Ashton McGee's single that scored a pair.

After falling behind 5-2 heading into the top of the eighth, Auburn's bats came to life. Rankin Woley and Edouard Julien each drove in three runs over the final two innings.

The Tar Heels entered the super regional on a roll with seven straight wins dating back to the ACC tournament. They find themselves one defeat away from an early exit from the NCAA tournament.

Auburn, meanwhile, is trying to lock up its first appearance in the College World Series since 1997. Head coach Butch Thompson has done a terrific job in his four seasons with the program, guiding the Tigers to the NCAA tournament in three consecutive years for the first time since 2001 to 2003.