NASCAR at Michigan 2019 Qualifying Results: Joey Logano Wins Pole Position

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Joey Logano captured his second pole of the season during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan, on Saturday.

Logano held off Aric Almirola, who finished just 0.019 seconds behind and will start on the outside of Row 1 in the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday:

Here is a rundown of the full qualifying order, courtesy of NASCAR.com (times in seconds):

1. Joey Logano: 38.474

2. Aric Almirola: 38.493

3. Kevin Harvick: 38.522

4. Denny Hamlin: 38.526

5. Clint Bowyer: 38.549

6. Paul Menard: 38.573

7. Kurt Busch: 38.590

8. Brad Keselowski: 38.605

9. Daniel Suarez: 38.612

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 38.620

11. Daniel Hemric: 38.632

12. Austin Dillon: 38.639

13. Ryan Blaney: 38.661

14. Erik Jones: 38.705

15. Kyle Busch: 38.714

16. Martin Truex Jr.: 38.714

17. Chase Elliott: 38.732

18. Ryan Newman: 38.792

19. Jimmie Johnson: 38.793

20. Alex Bowman: 38.878

21. William Byron: 38.925

22. Kyle Larson: 38.927

23. Michael McDowell: 38.927

24. David Ragan: 38.963

25. Ty Dillon: 39.030

26. Matt Tifft: 39.040

27. Bubba Wallace: 39.122

28. Ryan Preece: 39.191

29. Matt DiBenedetto: 39.271

30. Landon Cassill: 39.274

31. Chris Buescher: 39.296

32. Corey Lajoie: 39.401

33. Kyle Weatherman: 39.801

34. Josh Bilicki: 40.177

35. Quin Houff: 40.271

36. Garrett Smithley: 40.435

Logano is a two-time winner at Michigan, and both wins came from the pole. Knowing that, Logano discussed the importance of starting on the inside of Row 1:

Meanwhile, Almirola expressed confidence about his car entering Sunday's race:

Kyle Busch, who leads the NASCAR Cup Series in points and in wins with four, only managed to qualify in 15th. Because of that, Logano has a legitimate chance to pass him in the points standings Sunday.

Logano is second in the standings and trails Busch by just four points. Busch also has just one win in 28 career starts at Michigan, making it one of the few tracks he hasn't dominated over the years.

Among drivers with at least seven career starts at Michigan, Logano has the best average finish at 12.5 behind only Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.

Harvick is still in search of his first win of 2019, but he has a good chance to get it Sunday since he is starting third. Keselowski could tie Busch with his fourth win of the season if he is able to pick up the victory from the eighth starting spot.

Saturday was a big day for Stewart-Haas Racing, as all four of its drivers qualified ninth or better. Almirola (second), Harvick (third), Clint Bowyer (fifth) and Daniel Suarez (ninth) are all strong candidates to take the checkered flag Sunday.