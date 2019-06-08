Report: Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Nearing Agreement on Contract Extension

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and head coach Mike D'Antoni are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Saturday, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has removed the buyout language that existed in the previous contract offer and ultimately led to talks breaking down.

D'Antoni is currently under contract through 2019-20, meaning he could become a free agent after next season if he and the Rockets do not finalize an extension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

