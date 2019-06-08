Report: Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Nearing Agreement on Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni watches from the sidelines during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets and head coach Mike D'Antoni are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Saturday, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has removed the buyout language that existed in the previous contract offer and ultimately led to talks breaking down.

D'Antoni is currently under contract through 2019-20, meaning he could become a free agent after next season if he and the Rockets do not finalize an extension.

                       

