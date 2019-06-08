Look: Drake Trolls Draymond Green, Warriors on IG After Raptors' Game 4 Win

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Drake is a volume shooter.

Following the Toronto Raptors' 105-92 Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday at Oracle Arena to take a 3-1 lead in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Toronto native and Grammy Award-winning rapper took yet another social media shot at the Warriors.

Champagne Papi posted a video to his Instagram with a voice saying, in part: "Draymond ... you the reason the Golden State Warriors lost the Finals, ya hear? Boy, where you get your blazer from?" The caption reads: "BALL GAME!!!!!!! YOUUUUUU REEEEEAAAAAADDDDYYYYYY???? ONE MORE WIN!!!!!! THE REAL WARRIORS ARE IN THE 6."

The post shows side-by-side photos of Warriors forward Draymond Green wearing jean shorts paired with a pink blazer:

If that weren't enough, the Raptors global ambassador called out Bay Area rappers such as E-40 (NSFW language):

Drake got into it with Green following the Raptors' Game 1 win at Scotiabank Arena when Drake called the three-time NBA champion "trash." Green then wore a Drake hoodie around Toronto the next day.

If the Raptors can secure their franchise's first championship with Monday's Game 5 at home, there's no telling what Drizzy will say, do and post, but the North will certainly have the last laugh.