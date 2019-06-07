Video: Bears Reveal 1936 Throwback Uniforms in Celebration of 100th Season

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears unveiled a new look for an old jersey during the Opening Ceremony at Bears100 Celebration Weekend in Rosemont, Illinois, on Friday.

Per Bears senior writer Larry Mayer, the new uniform is a re-creation of Chicago's 1936 jersey. Team chairman George H. McCaskey explained why the Bears decided to honor the uniforms from that campaign:

“This one really stood out because it was for only one year. We thought it would be a great idea to bring it back and see if our fans like it. For that time, you think of uniforms being pretty drab, but this was a pretty dramatic statement, especially those socks. I love the socks. The socks make the uniform, in my opinion."

Chicago will wear the uniforms at home games against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 29, and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Dec. 5.

Mayer previously reported that the Bears will wear four uniforms this season: The new classic look is the fourth jersey in a rotation that includes their usual navy and white uniforms in addition to an alternate orange jersey.

Chicago will wear the orange uniform once. The 1940s classic jersey from last season will not make an appearance in 2019.