Jets News: RB Bilal Powell Agrees to Contract; Joins Le'Veon Bell, Ty Montgomery

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 14: Running back Bilal Powell #29 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 14, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets continue to stockpile assets in their backfield, this time bringing back Bilal Powell

The team announced Friday it agreed to a deal with the eight-year veteran. 

Powell has been on the free-agent market since the end of last season. The 30-year-old appeared in just seven games for the Jets in 2018 due to a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve. 

Former head coach Todd Bowles told reporters last October that Powell's injury was so severe it could be career-ending. 

Brian Costello of the New York Post reported early Friday that Powell was going to have a workout with the team. 

It must have gone well, since Powell will get a chance to be part of a running back group that already includes Le'Veon Bell and Ty Montgomery. 

Powell has been a steady presence as a backup for the Jets throughout his career. He has averaged at least four yards per carry in each of the past seven seasons and finished second on the team with 343 rushing yards last year. 

Related

    Coaches Leaning Against Challenges for Late Game PI

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coaches Leaning Against Challenges for Late Game PI

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Source: Douglas Remains Favorite, but Isn't a Lock for GM

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Source: Douglas Remains Favorite, but Isn't a Lock for GM

    SNY
    via SNY

    Adams Praises His New 'Uncle' Gregg Williams

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Adams Praises His New 'Uncle' Gregg Williams

    SNY
    via SNY

    Texans Fire GM Brian Gaine

    He's fired after an 11-5 season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Texans Fire GM Brian Gaine

    He's fired after an 11-5 season

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report