Texas A&M DB Derrick Tucker Charged with Assault After Argument over Tacos

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Texas A&M logo on Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2012, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M begins a new era with its first Southeastern Conference game after leaving the Big 12 Conference. (AP Photo/Dave Einsel)
Dave Einsel/Associated Press

Texas A&M junior Derrick Tucker was released from Brazos County Jail after posting bond following an arrest on assault charges Thursday.

Per Brian Bass of The Batt, the police report noted Tucker's arrest stemmed from a March 24 fight with another individual over tacos. 

Tucker initially left the other individual with bruises and scrapes on his legs and hands before allegedly returning to the scene to hit the man on the back of his head. 

Police released Tucker from custody after he posted $5,000 bond.

"Coach [Jimbo] Fisher has been made aware of the situation surrounding Derrick Tucker," Texas A&M said in a statement (h/t ABC 13). "We will continue to gather details surrounding the situation and have no further comment at this time."

Tucker is entering his junior season with the Aggies. The Texas native has appeared in 21 games over the past two years. He recorded 55 total tackles and five passes defensed in 2017. 

