Video: Ice Cube Discusses BIG3, the State of the Lakers, More on 'The Boardroom'

David Becker/Getty Images

Ice Cube has made his presence felt in the basketball world with the creation of the BIG3, and the rapper is more than willing to speak his mind about the sport as a whole.

Ice Cube recently sat down with Jay Williams and Rich Kleiman for an episode of The Boardroom to talk some basketball:

When asked how the BIG3 league gained momentum, he pointed out that it was key to bring in familiar faces like former then-New Jersey Nets star Kenyon Martin and former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups.

"Just seeing the value of it, then raising the money," Ice Cube said of starting the BIG3. "It was all about getting a few key names."

On that note, Ice Cube acknowledged that he is aiming high as he looks to add more star power to the league. Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett and Jamal Crawford are among the players he is looking to get on the court in the BIG3 at some point.

And as a diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan, Ice Cube opened up about his thoughts on Magic Johnson stepping down as team president, revealing he respects the former team executive for being transparent as he resigned:

"You gotta speak the real, gotta say what's on your mind, say what you feel, say what you believe was the issue. It took courage to stand there and tell y'all, 'Hey, it didn't work out.' ...I was surprised he even took the job 'cause I always thought he was cover in a way for [general manager Rob Pelinka]. I thought Magic is qualified and Rob wasn't. We'll see."

Like the rest of the basketball world, Ice Cube will have his eyes on the Lakers moving forward.