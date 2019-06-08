Belmont Stakes TV Schedule 2019: NBC TV Info, Start Time and Race Live Stream

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Three horses are poised to make their Triple Crown debut Saturday evening in the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes.

None of Joevia, Sir Winston or Intrepid Heart competed in the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes, but they're slated to contend with Preakness winner War of Will and Belmont favorite Tacitus.

If any of the trio sprints to a victory, it would mark the first occasion since 2014 that a Belmont-only horse won the race. Tonalist was the last to accomplish the feat.

The half-decade streak will be threatened Saturday.

2019 Belmont Stakes Schedule

When: Saturday, June 8

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Post Positions and Odds

1. Joevia: +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

2. Everfast: +1200

3. Master Fencer: +800

4. Tax: +1500

5. Bourbon War: +1200

6. Spinoff: +1500

7. Sir Winston: +1200

8. Intrepid Heart: +1000

9. War of Will: +200

10. Tacitus: +180

Note: Odds via Twin Spires.

Rounding Up the Picks

While there's always an extra level of intrigue when a longshot is contending on the homestretch, many prognosticators expect a chalk-heavy finish to the 2019 Belmont Stakes.

The front-runners―Tacitus and War of Will―are the most common choices heading into Saturday's event.

Joe Drape and Melissa Hoppert of the New York Times both picked Tacitus to win the Belmont. Horse racing handicapper Brian Zipse called Tacitus a "prototypical Belmont winner," according to Dustin Hockensmith of Penn Live.



"I give Tacitus an edge because of the rest while War of Will danced all of the dances at the Triple Crown ball," said BloodHorse writer Bob Ehalt, according to America's Best Racing.

War of Will has plenty of support, though.

John Cherwa of the Los Angeles Times noted racing historian Jon White put War of Will atop his power rankings. Megan Devine of TVG also backs the Preakness champion, per America's Best Racing.

Intrepid Heart garnered a fair share of top-three projection along with Tax across the picks and rankings.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.