Bruins vs. Blues: Game 6 Live Stream, NBC TV Schedule, Odds, Predictions

The St. Louis Blues have a chance to finish their dramatic turnaround by winning the first Stanley Cup in team history if they can beat the Boston Bruins Sunday night at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Blues took a 3-2 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday night as they defeated the Bruins, 2-1, in Boston.

Stanley Cup Final Game 6

When: Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports

Odds: St. Louis -130; Boston +108, per Covers. St. Louis backers must wager $130 to win $100; Boston bettors must risk $100 to win $108.

The hard-hitting Blues survived a rocky first period and the return of Bruins captain Zdeno Chara (likely broken jaw) and improved their playoff road record to 9-3 this year.

The Blues had the worst record in the league January 3, but head coach Craig Berube turned his team around down in the second half of the regular season and they are on the verge of a spectacular title run. Berube replaced Mike Yeo in November, and he still bears the title of "interim" head coach.

The Game 5 win was controversial as the Blues took advantage of an apparent missed call in the third period. The Blues were leading 1-0 as a result of Ryan O'Reilly's third goal in the last two games when Blues forward Tyler Bozak tripped Boston's Noel Acciari with a slew foot maneuver in the Bruins' zone.

No penalty was called and even though Acciari hit his head on the ice as he fell, action continued. David Perron eventually fired a shot that deflected off Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask and into the net.

That play could have led to a power play for the Bruins, but it resulted in a two-goal advantage for the Blues.

Jake DeBrusk eventually scored for the Bruins as he converted a pass from Torey Krug to get the home team close, but goaltender Jordan Binnington was not about to let in the tying goal.

Binnington stopped 38 of the 39 shots he faced and played his best game of the Stanley Cup Final.

"Unbelievable. I mean, obviously he won one for us here," Blues defenseman Colton Parayko said, per Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com. "It was a huge game by him. Very impressive. I don't really know. I could talk about that performance all day. It was unreal. Good for him.

"That was awesome."

Another NHL controversy

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was clearly angry about the non-call on Bozak, and called it a "black eye" for the NHL.

There have been several controversial calls throughout the postseason.

The Blues were victimized by another non-call in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks when a hand pass went uncalled and led to the Sharks scoring the winning goal in overtime. That goal put the Blues in a 2-1 hole, but they bounced back to win the next three games of the series and and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Perron's goal came at the 10:36 mark of the third period, and that left the Bruins with more than nine minutes to bounce back. While they dominated play after that and got closer on DeBrusk's goal, they could not tie the score.

However, they have a chance to tie the series in St. Louis Sunday, and if they can come up with their second road win of the series, they will force a seventh game in Boston Wednesday.

Acciari also explained that he thought a penalty should have been called, but the hard-checking fourth-liner said the Bruins could not dwell on the situation.

"It’s behind us now," he said, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe. "It’s tough, yeah. It’s a tough pill to swallow. But we’re onto Game 6. It’s a must-win from here on out."

Prediction

The Bruins were understandably upset by what they perceive as a problematic non-call that put them in a deep hole. However, Acciari pointed out that the team can't think about the perceived officiating error from this point forward.

Much of that responsibility falls on Cassidy. If he can get his team back on track, they should have a good chance of winning on the road and forcing a seventh game. If the complaining lingers, the Blues will have a big advantage.

The Bruins have tremendous leadership, with Chara and Patrice Bergeron setting the tone. They must do it here and help the team get prepared to play its most important game of the season.

The Blues have demonstrated that their hard-hitting style is effective against a Bruins team that is faster and is also known for its physical play. They are not going to back down with a chance to win the Stanley Cup.

However, they could be anxious at the thought of winning it all, and the Bruins will take advantage with an early goal or two. The Bruins will win Game 6 and send the Stanley Cup Final back to the TD Garden for a seventh game Wednesday.