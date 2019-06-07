NBA Finals 2019: Raptors vs. Warriors Game 4 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Home-court advantage has changed hands twice through the first three games of the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors swiped it first, taking Game 2 north of the border before going back to California. But the Toronto Raptors returned the favor three nights later, stomaching a 47-point eruption from Stephen Curry and defeating the depleted Dubs with relative ease.

The Raptors have already ensured they'll keep home-court on their side after Friday night's collision, but the contest's significance extends far beyond that. Win, and Toronto claims a nearly insurmountable 3-1 advantage. Lose, and the team is suddenly locked into a best-of-three series with an organization that has claimed three of the last four wild titles.

This is kind of a big deal in the basketball world. Let's look at the latest buzz after laying out the schedule, broadcast information and latest line, courtesy of VegasInsisder.com, below.

NBA Finals Game 4

Who: Raptors at Warriors

When: Friday, June 7 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Arena

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Latest Line: Warriors -5

Latest Buzz

Warriors Injury Updates

The injury bug has reduced the champs to becoming the walking wounded, and that was never more evident than Sunday night.

With no Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson or Kevon Looney, Golden State had more leaks than Curry's hot shooting could cover. Shaun Livingston made his second start of the postseason. Andrew Bogut played his third-most minutes since joining the club in March. Warriors not named Stephen Curry shot just 22-of-60 (36.7 percent) and 6-of-22 outside (27.2).

Even this superpower can only take so many minutes.

The Warriors are getting a bit healthier, though. Thompson is expected to return from the hamstring injury that kept him out of Game 3 and shouldn't have any restrictions.

"My body feels really good," he told reporters Thursday. "And just that extra night of rest really helped."

Despite some earlier optimism, Golden State will not have Durant available Friday. He hasn't played since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on May 8.

"It's just about when the training staff tells me he's ready," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "... Training staff said he's not ready to play in a game yet, so that's all."

Prior to the injury, Durant had played some of the best basketball of his career. His 11-game postseason averages included 34.2 points on 51.3/41.6/90.1 shooting, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Looney, thought to be out for the series, isn't necessarily done. Despite suffering a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture in Game 2, he could return to the championship round, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, but it's uncertain when or if that will happen.

Confidence Not Lacking on Either Side

There isn't much room for self-doubt at the NBA Finals—not that you'd need to tell either team.

Both have all the confidence you'd expect from championship-caliber clubs and then some.

Let's just say Draymond Green isn't exactly sweating about a 2-1 deficit.

"Everybody wants to see us lose. We just got to continue to battle," Green told reporters. "Win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle [Arena], win Game 6 and then celebrate. Fun times ahead."

Raptors sixth man Fred VanVleet had zero problems with the prediction and said Green should feel that way:

Toronto might be new to this stage, but it has been unfazed by the bright lights and the competition.

"You're seeing our team build toughness, resiliency," Raptors forward Pascal Siakam said. "... Honestly, we're really not afraid of anybody."

When you get two confident, capable clubs trading blows in the center of the ring, you're bound to get a fight for the ages.

Unless Golden State's health situation takes over this series, fans should be in for several more thrillers before a champion is crowned.