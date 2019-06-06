Demarcus Lawrence: Cowboys Excited to 'Humble' Carson Wentz After New Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

As Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz signed a lucrative extension Thursday, Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Demarcus Lawrence had a message for his NFC East rival.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wentz agreed to a four-year, $128 million deal with a record $107 million in guaranteed money. Within the hour, Lawrence took to Twitter to talk about humbling the rich:

As if the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry needed any more juice.

Dallas went 2-0 against Philadelphia last season en route to the NFC East title. Also of note, Wentz is just 2-3 in five career starts against the Cowboys, who have won the division in two of his three seasons. While Lawrence and Co. have come up empty in the playoffs during that span, Wentz was, of course, a member of the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl squad.

It's worth noting Lawrence, a two-time Pro Bowler, signed a five-year, $105 million extension back in April. As a result, he should have plenty of opportunities to go head-to-head with Wentz on the field for years to come.