Look: Indycar's James Hinchcliffe Bribes Kawhi Leonard to Stay with Raptors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The city of Toronto and fans of the Raptors know who has been buttering their bread this postseason. That would be Kawhi Leonard, and even the team's famous fans are hoping to keep him around for the long haul.

Included in that group is Indycar driver James Hinchcliffe, who has offered to put a picture of Leonard on his helmet, along with two free passes to any Indycar race in which he's competing if the Raptors superstar stays with the team this summer:

Hinchcliffe spoke to Bruce Martin of NBC Sports about keeping Leonard around, as well:

"They started this whole campaign at home about keeping Kawhi in town. There are talks he might be going somewhere. That has always been our big Achilles' heel as a team. We get these talented players, and they only stay for a couple years until they get picked up by a more established club.

"A lot of people are trying to keep Kawhi with the Raps. There are restaurants in Toronto promising free food for life. Free services here, there, wherever."

So Hinchcliffe made his own pitch to Leonard. But will such an offer intrigue the Board Man? Or will it leave him feeling bored, man?

Much like his future destination as a prospective free agent this summer, only Leonard knows.