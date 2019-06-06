Look: Indycar's James Hinchcliffe Bribes Kawhi Leonard to Stay with Raptors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 18: James Hinchcliffe #5 of Canada and Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, is seen at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The city of Toronto and fans of the Raptors know who has been buttering their bread this postseason. That would be Kawhi Leonard, and even the team's famous fans are hoping to keep him around for the long haul.

Included in that group is Indycar driver James Hinchcliffe, who has offered to put a picture of Leonard on his helmet, along with two free passes to any Indycar race in which he's competing if the Raptors superstar stays with the team this summer:  

Hinchcliffe spoke to Bruce Martin of NBC Sports about keeping Leonard around, as well:

"They started this whole campaign at home about keeping Kawhi in town. There are talks he might be going somewhere. That has always been our big Achilles' heel as a team. We get these talented players, and they only stay for a couple years until they get picked up by a more established club.

"A lot of people are trying to keep Kawhi with the Raps. There are restaurants in Toronto promising free food for life. Free services here, there, wherever."

So Hinchcliffe made his own pitch to Leonard. But will such an offer intrigue the Board Man? Or will it leave him feeling bored, man?   

Much like his future destination as a prospective free agent this summer, only Leonard knows.

Related

    Report: Kyrie 'Serious' About the Nets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie 'Serious' About the Nets

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Trade Crabbe to Hawks

    Full trade: • Nets get Taurean Prince and 2021 2nd • Hawks get Crabbe, No. 17 pick, and 2020 1st

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Trade Crabbe to Hawks

    Full trade: • Nets get Taurean Prince and 2021 2nd • Hawks get Crabbe, No. 17 pick, and 2020 1st

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr Apologizes to Lowry and Raptors

    Steve Kerr personally apologizes for what happened during Game 3

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Kerr Apologizes to Lowry and Raptors

    Steve Kerr personally apologizes for what happened during Game 3

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report