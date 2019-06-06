Warriors Owner's Wife Nicole Curran Getting Death Threats After Beyonce Incident

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, said she has received death threats on social media after a video of her speaking to Jay-Z during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals went viral.

Curran told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne the incident left her in tears and caused her to disable her Instagram account to make Beyonce fans stop harassing her.

Video from the game shows Curran leaning over Beyonce, Jay-Z's husband, to speak to the rap mogul. Beyonce's reaction and facial expressions led to speculation about the content of the conversation.

Curran's Instagram was inundated with comments from Beyonce fans, with many featuring a series of bee emojis. Curran said she had invited the couple to the game and was simply leaning over to get Jay-Z's drink order because it was loud in Oracle Arena.

"There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess," Curran told Shelburne. "I've never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

The video shows Curran seemingly saying the word "lime" to Jay-Z, which would fall in line with her description of the conversation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.