Warriors Owner's Wife Nicole Curran Getting Death Threats After Beyonce Incident

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 05: Rapper, Jay Z and Singer, Beyonce attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors on June 5, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rey Josue II/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, said she has received death threats on social media after a video of her speaking to Jay-Z during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals went viral. 

Curran told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne the incident left her in tears and caused her to disable her Instagram account to make Beyonce fans stop harassing her. 

Video from the game shows Curran leaning over Beyonce, Jay-Z's husband, to speak to the rap mogul. Beyonce's reaction and facial expressions led to speculation about the content of the conversation.

Curran's Instagram was inundated with comments from Beyonce fans, with many featuring a series of bee emojis. Curran said she had invited the couple to the game and was simply leaning over to get Jay-Z's drink order because it was loud in Oracle Arena. 

"There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess," Curran told Shelburne. "I've never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can't believe our players go through this. That kids go through this."

The video shows Curran seemingly saying the word "lime" to Jay-Z, which would fall in line with her description of the conversation.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Looney Could Return for Finals

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Report: Looney Could Return for Finals

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Solo Steph Is the Best Steph

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Solo Steph Is the Best Steph

    Lauren Theisen
    via Deadspin

    GSW Bans Part-Owner for Finals for Pushing Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    GSW Bans Part-Owner for Finals for Pushing Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors 'Optimistic' for KD Will Play Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors 'Optimistic' for KD Will Play Game 4

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report