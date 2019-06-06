Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Will Return from Injury for NBA Finals Game 4

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Shooting guard Klay Thompson reportedly will play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Thompson sat out Wednesday's 123-109 Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors after he suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2.

Haynes noted that while Thompson lobbied to play in Game 3, the Warriors took the cautious approach.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the following regarding the decision to sit Thompson with Kevin Durant already out due to a calf injury:

"The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series. So that was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it. Never would have forgiven myself if I played him tonight and he had gotten hurt. So you live with the decision you make, you make a wise decision, the wisest one you can, and then you live with it and move forward. So the good thing is Klay has done well the last two days, now he has a couple more days to heal, and hopefully he'll be out there [for Game 4] on Friday."

With both Thompson and KD out, most of the scoring burden fell on Stephen Curry in Game 3. Although he was up to the task with 47 points, the rest of the starting lineup contributed just 36 in total.

Meanwhile, every Raptors starter scored at least 17 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the way with a team-high 30 to help give Toronto a 2-1 series lead.

Per ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, the Warriors are "cautiously optimistic" that Durant will return from an eight-game absence to play in Game 4. If Thompson plays as well, the Warriors will have their entire Big Four of Durant, Thompson, Curry and Draymond Green for the first time since Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson has been solid during these playoffs with averages of 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is also connecting on 41.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

The five-time All-Star averaged 23 points over the first two games of the NBA Finals, and if he returns for Game 4, it will significantly improve Golden State's chances of tying the series.