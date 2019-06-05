Video: Kyle Lowry Shoved by Fan After Loose-Ball Dive in NBA Finals Game 3

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors yells at a fan in the second half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was shoved by a fan sitting courtside at Oracle Arena early in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

As he attempted to save a rebound from going out of bounds, Lowry crashed hard into the first few rows of fans while jumping into the crowd. While one fan helped Lowry up and gave him a pat on the back following the strong effort, another fan gave him a shove:

According to Sportsnet's Tim Micallef, the fan was escorted away from his seat.

Lowry finished the game with 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 123-109 victory.

