Video: Kyle Lowry Shoved by Fan After Loose-Ball Dive in NBA Finals Game 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was shoved by a fan sitting courtside at Oracle Arena early in the fourth quarter during Game 3 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

As he attempted to save a rebound from going out of bounds, Lowry crashed hard into the first few rows of fans while jumping into the crowd. While one fan helped Lowry up and gave him a pat on the back following the strong effort, another fan gave him a shove:

According to Sportsnet's Tim Micallef, the fan was escorted away from his seat.

Lowry finished the game with 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds. Toronto took a 2-1 lead in the series with a 123-109 victory.