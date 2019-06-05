Mavericks' Mark Cuban Says He's 'Happier' the 'More Screwed Up' the Lakers Are

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban enjoyed the Los Angeles Lakers' demise this season.

"The more screwed up they are, the happier I am," Cuban told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com when talking about the Lakers. "But I feel that way about every other franchise not in Dallas. We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles and when your down cycle hits you, it's never fun."

