Mavericks' Mark Cuban Says He's 'Happier' the 'More Screwed Up' the Lakers Are

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban enjoyed the Los Angeles Lakers' demise this season. 

"The more screwed up they are, the happier I am," Cuban told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com when talking about the Lakers. "But I feel that way about every other franchise not in Dallas. We all go through it. Every franchise goes through cycles and when your down cycle hits you, it's never fun."

             

