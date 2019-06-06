NBA Finals 2019: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Raptors vs. Warriors

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have reclaimed home-court advantage in the NBA Finals.

After beating the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors 123-109 in Game 3 on the road at Oracle Arena, the Raptors took a commanding 2-1 lead in the series.

Down Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Kevin Durant, the Warriors' Stephen Curry delivered his best-ever Finals performance, pouring in a playoff career-high 47 points on 14-of-31 shooting, eight rebounds and seven assists.

It was a valiant effort by the former two-time MVP, but it just wasn't enough.

Toronto was the better team on the night and imposed its will for the entire game, including the third quarter, when Golden State normally outplays its opponents in these playoffs.

The Eastern Conference champs did it with a balanced attack led by Kawhi Leonard, who finished with a team-high 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals and Kyle Lowry, who added 23 points and nine assists.

It was all Raptors for 48 minutes, but the Warriors managed to keep things close because of Curry's heroics.

Even it Thompson and Durant suit up for Game 4, Curry will still need to be in attack mode if the defending champs want to win their third straight title.

Here's a quick look at the remaining games on the schedule, odds and predictions for Friday's contest.

2019 NBA Finals: Remaining Schedule

Game 4: Toronto at Golden State—Friday, June 7 @ 9 p.m.

Game 5: Golden State at Toronto—Monday, June 10 @ 9 p.m.

Game 6*: Toronto at Golden State—Thursday, June 13 @ 9 p.m.

Game 7*: Golden State at Toronto—Sunday, June 16 @ 8 p.m.

*If necessary.

All Times ET.

All games televised on ABC and available for streaming at WatchESPN.

Odds for Game 4

Golden State: -5.5

Over/Under: 216

Prediction: Warriors, 112-105

Series Prediction: Warriors win in seven games.

Thompson had never missed a playoff game in his career until Wednesday night.

That's 120 consecutive playoff games over the course of eight years.

The five-time All Star wanted to go, but there was a strong concern that playing might re-injure his left hamstring strain, so the team ruled him out.

But according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, head coach Steve Kerr expects Thompson to be on the floor for Game 4.

"Well, the whole point was to not risk a bigger injury that would keep him out of the rest of the series," Kerr said after the game. "That was the decision we made, and I feel very comfortable with it.

"Never would have forgiven myself if I played him tonight and he had gotten hurt. So, you live with the decision you make, you make a wise decision, the wisest one you can, then you live with it and you move forward. So, the good thing is Klay has done well the last two days. Now he's got another couple of days to heal, and hopefully, he'll be out there Friday."

Thompson's an ironman, so unless he has another setback, he'll suit up.

The big question is whether Durant will come back.

The reigning Finals MVP has been out with an injured calf since Game 5 of the second round of the postseason, so even if he suits up on Friday, there's a lot of unknowns that will come into play.

Firstly, how would Golden State integrate him back into the offense?

Secondly, how effective would he be? Would the Warriors get 100 percent, 90 percent, 80 percent?

The whole idea of working Durant back into the rotation in the middle of the Finals is a daunting task and shrinks Golden State's already slim margin for error against Toronto's swarming defense.

But considering what even a Durant at 70 percent effectiveness could do for the Warriors, it's a really good problem to have.

Bottom line, this series is about health. If Golden State can get healthy, they have a better than average chance to turn this series around and win three more games.

"We just gotta continue to battle and win the next game, go back to Toronto, win Game 5, come back to Oracle, win Game 6, and then celebrate," Draymond Green said boldly after the game. "Fun times ahead."

Thus far, the Raptors have looked like the more dominant team, so even with all of its players, the Warriors aren't a guarantee to win the Larry O'Brien trophy this year.

Leonard logged his 13th 30-point game for the playoffs and players like Fred VanVleet, Danny Green and Pascal Siakam have all stepped up their games.

Golden State won't be able to stop Leonard, but they can't continue to let all of the other players play well, especially Green, who hadn't been playing well before Game 3.

Wednesday night, Green shot 6-of-10 from behind the arc. That's the kind of shooting that will bolster his confidence moving forward. Like Leonard, Green has extensive playoff experience, so the Warriors can't afford to let him shoot well from deep.

Despite all of the adversity they're facing, Golden State remains a supremely confident bunch and Curry proved that he could deliver a Herculean effort in the Finals, so the oddsmakers are still leaning towards the Warriors getting it done in Game 4.

Look for the Golden State to come out loaded and locked in on Friday to score more than the 109 points they've scored the previous three straight games and even up the series 2-2 going back to Toronto.

NBA Finals schedule courtesy of NBA.com. Follow Maurice Bobb on Twitter, @ReeseReport.