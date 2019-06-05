Boban Marjanovic: 'Almost 90 Percent Chance' I Re-Sign with 76ers in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers' Boban Marjanovic speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

At least one half of the Bobi and Tobi show wants to return to Philadelphia.

Pending free-agent center Boban Marjanovic told Zurnal (h/t Stefan Djordjevic of EuroHoops.com) that he believes he will return to the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

"I don't know what will happen," he said. "... I should, almost 90 percent, stay in Philadelphia but that's not known yet, just speculation. It was nice for me there, so why not?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

