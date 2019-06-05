Boban Marjanovic: 'Almost 90 Percent Chance' I Re-Sign with 76ers in Free Agency

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

At least one half of the Bobi and Tobi show wants to return to Philadelphia.

Pending free-agent center Boban Marjanovic told Zurnal (h/t Stefan Djordjevic of EuroHoops.com) that he believes he will return to the Philadelphia 76ers this summer.

"I don't know what will happen," he said. "... I should, almost 90 percent, stay in Philadelphia but that's not known yet, just speculation. It was nice for me there, so why not?"

