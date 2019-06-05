Broncos' Von Miller on Joe Flacco: 'He Looks Like a Super Bowl MVP to Me'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

More than six years after he was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco apprently is showing signs of vintage Flacco.

"He looks like a Super Bowl MVP to me," Denver linebacker Von Miller—who was the MVP of Super Bowl 50—said of Flacco on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press' Arnie Stapleton. "Today he had a play-action, rolled out to the right and threw the ball from the opposite 20 to the opposite 15. Now, I don't know how far that is."

If that's the case, the Broncos will be in good shape for the 2019 campaign.

Flacco is coming off a tough season that saw him complete 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in nine games. Although his overall numbers did not jump off the page, he did show promising signs:

A midseason hip injury to Flacco, though, opened the door for 2018 first-round pick Lamar Jackson to take over under center in Week 11, and the rookie never let go of the starting job.

Jackson took over a team that was 4-5 under Flacco and proceeded to go 6-1 down the stretch en route to winning the AFC North, helping the Ravens snap a three-year playoff drought. Baltimore opted to move forward with Jackson, sending Flacco to Denver earlier this offseason.

While Flacco has endured struggles in recent seasons, the Broncos are hoping a change of scenery will help him. Thus far, the veteran has made a strong impression—and not just with Miller.

"He still has a big arm, the ball still comes out of his hand with a lot of liveliness to it," Denver head coach Vic Fangio said, per Stapleton. "It's a very catchable ball. I think the guys like playing with him. I've been happy with Joe."

Broncos general manager John Elway made it clear after the team used a second-round pick on former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock that Flacco would enter 2019 as the starter. If the hype coming out of Denver right now is legitimate, Flacco won't have to worry about job security anytime soon.