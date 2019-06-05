Draymond Green Wanted to Transfer from Michigan State After Freshman Season

Andy King/Associated Press

Draymond Green eventually became a Big Ten champion, consensus All-American and conference Player of the Year at Michigan State, but his Spartans career got off to an inauspicious start.

Bruce Simmons, one of Green's assistant coaches at Saginaw High School, explained to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne how the Golden State Warriors star was prepared to leave Michigan State after growing frustrated with his role:

"His freshman year at Michigan State, he got one minute against Ohio State. He called and said, 'Coach Bruce, I'm going to transfer. F--k this s--t.' And I said, 'Noooo. We don't do that. This is what you're going to do. You're going to go into practice. [Senior] Marquise Gray is getting your minutes. Bust his ass. Talk s--t to him. And then when you're doing that, look at Izzo, because Izzo is putting this [guy] on the court instead of you.'"

Green averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds as a freshman in 2008-09 and played a total of 422 minutes, eighth-most on the team.

The following season Green received the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the Year award. His scoring and rebounding climbed to 9.9 and 7.7, respectively. He finally took over as a regular starter as a junior in 2010-11, and his college career culminated in a slew of individual honors and a trip to the Sweet 16.

Green's pro career has followed the same trajectory. A second-round pick in 2012, he only averaged 13.4 minutes per game as a rookie for the Warriors and has since become one of the team's most important players.

A three-time All-Star and five-time All-Defensive player, Green is three wins away from capturing his fourth NBA championship with Golden State.