UFC 238 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

Botter

Ferguson has not lost in seven years. Cerrone has not fought in at least seven days. Both men are the best the lightweight division has to offer not named Khabib. Both men are incredibly tough fighters in very different ways. And both of them will try things in the cage just because it seems fun in the moment.

You can see why this is the most anticipated fight on the UFC 238 card, right? Ferguson can come off as a weird dude, but there's nobody else like him in mixed martial arts. And clearly, there is nobody like Cerrone, who has seemingly intended to take some time off for the past 10 years or so and then says yes to any fight he's offered.

That willingness has hurt him in the past, but it has also paid dividends, and we're going to see that happen again. Cerrone is rightfully the underdog, but it's fair to wonder how Ferguson will respond to being in the Octagon after his wife Cristina filed a domestic violence restraining order and the release of recent police reports detailing unstable behavior. Cerrone will execute a measured, cautious and diligent game plan for the biggest win of his career and a shot at either the lightweight title or Conor McGregor later this year.

Cerrone, KO, Rd. 3

Harris

You're going to want to batten down the hatches for this one. Go ahead, I'll wait. Batten them down. Cerrone is fighting for roughly the 17th time this year, whereas this is Ferguson's first foray of 2019. Ferguson is a caged animal under the best of circumstances, and after the layoff and frustration over matchmaking and the like, he will be a man possessed. Make ready for blood.

Ferguson, TKO, Rd. 2

McCarter

I had to stop and fan myself before writing my prediction down. The thought of this fight raises my heart rate and body temp.

I am going against my better judgment and taking Cerrone. The restraining order Ferguson's wife filed against him recently has to have an effect on a fighter preparing for an elite-level contest. Meanwhile, Cerrone has been more calm and relaxed during his return to lightweight. Cerrone will hurt Ferguson in a wild exchange and shut off the lights to get his second UFC title shot.

Cerrone, KO, Rd. 2

Snowden

The Cerrone comeback tour has featured some clever matchmaking, with smoke and mirrors obfuscating the fact that his three consecutive victories have come against second-tier competition. The last time he was in with elite fighters, back in 2017, he lost three consecutive bouts instead.

Ferguson's string of injuries makes him an unknown quantity at this point. But if the past can serve as a predictor, Cerrone will falter when the competition heats up.

Ferguson, submission, Rd. 2