Derrick Rose Says Jimmy Butler Scored 1 Basket During Infamous T-Wolves Practice

The extent to which Jimmy Butler infamously beat the Minnesota Timberwolves' first unit in practice may have been exaggerated slightly.

In his upcoming autobiography I'll Show You, Minnesota point guard Derrick Rose provided more insight into the day when Butler effectively commandeered practice in October.

"Scored one time in that practice they were all writing about. Yes, one basket," Rose said, per the Star Tribune's Michael Rand. "Right hand up to God. What's so exciting about that? But the media is going crazy. You would think he scored 30. … It was killing Thibs, I tell you. He wasn't saying anything to us, but you could tell he was taking it hard."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Butler returned to the team for the first time since requesting a trade from Minnesota. The four-time All-Star told general manager Scott Layden at practice, "You f--king need me, Scott. You can't win without me."

Wojnarowski added Butler played with Minnesota's reserves in scrimmages and left his teammates "mesmerized with him taking end-of-the-bench players and running the table on the regulars."

Butler acknowledged in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols much of what had been reported about the practice was true.

He also spoke to JJ Redick for Redick's podcast and largely echoed Rose's account.

"Oh, I was dominating, but I only shot the ball once," Butler said. "Dimes, boom, boom, boom. Steals, blocks. I only shot the ball one time."

The Timberwolves finally traded Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in November, ending the messy breakup once and for all.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported Butler finally decided to request a trade when the Timberwolves declined to offer him a full max extension and instead put a four-year, $110 million deal on the table. That was the most Minnesota could offer without trimming salaries from its books.

Rose explained in his book he understood Butler's frustration.

"Jimmy was feeling, 'Why'd y'all pay them first and I was the one that got you to the playoffs?'" he said. "That's all it was. Jimmy wasn't doing it right, though he was right."

Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year, $147.7 million extension with Minnesota in October 2017, and Karl-Anthony Towns inked a five-year, $158 million extension with the team last September.

Seemingly referencing Wiggins and Towns, Rose had argued younger players across the NBA are paid big money before they've earned it.

"It's the league's fault," he said. "Nothing against Karl-Anthony Towns, he's cool—and he's good. But you get these kids and you spoil them before they achieve something."

Rose is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Based on his comments, it seems a reunion between him and the Timberwolves is unlikely.