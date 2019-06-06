Euro 2020 Qualifying: June Odds, Dates, TV Schedule and Predictions

SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/Getty Images

Qualifying continues for the 2020 UEFA European Championship this week, with a number of high-profile nations seeking to take another step towards booking their place in the finals.

While defending champions Portugal, Switzerland, England and the Netherlands are not in action due to their involvement in the UEFA Nations League, a number of teams will be seeking to build momentum towards the showpiece next summer.

World champions France are in action, as they have away games with Turkey and Andorra to negotiate over the coming days. Spain face the Faroe Islands and Sweden, while Germany and Italy will also have double-headers to come through.

European Champions Qualifying—Matchday 3 Selected Fixtures (Prediction)

Friday, June 7—7:45 p.m. (BST)—Faroe Islands vs. Spain (0-3)

Saturday, June 8—2 p.m. (BST)—Croatia vs. Wales* (2-1)

Saturday, June 8—7:45 p.m. (BST)—Greece vs. Italy (0-2)

Saturday, June 8—7:45 p.m. (BST)—Turkey vs. France (0-2)

Saturday, June 8—7:45 p.m. (BST)—Belarus vs. Germany (0-3)

The schedule of matches and standings in full can be found on the UEFA website.

Odds

Faroe Islands (90/1), Draw (22/1), Spain (1/20)

Croatia (5/8), Draw (3/1), Wales (11/2)

Greece (18/5), Draw (44/19), Italy (Evens)

Turkey (6/1), Draw (38/11), France (33/50)

Belarus (15/1), Draw (32/5), Germany (2/9)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Viewing Details

In the United Kingdom the matches will be available to watch on Sky Sports via the red button.

In the United States, the matches can be viewed on ESPN+. Croatia vs. Wales will be live on ESPN2.

Preview

Although a number of the huge footballing nations involved in these tussles would prefer to be playing in the Nations League semi-finals, it's important they guard against complacency in these qualifying matches at the end of a long season.

France will be among the favourites to win the Euros next summer following their World Cup success in Russia, and they started their campaign with wins over Moldova and Iceland. In the latter, they were particularly potent in attack:

There were some concerns about the fitness of Kylian Mbappe in France's last game, as he hobbled out of the friendly win over Bolivia at the break, but he appears to be ready to take part:

Turkey will be tricky opponents for the world champions, though, and they're in good form, having won their last three in a row.

Spain manager Luis Enrique will want to see big performances from his team over the coming days. They backed up losses to England and Croatia in the Nations League with underwhelming narrow wins over Norway and Malta in their two qualifying matches to this point.

It'll also be a special occasion for Santi Cazorla, as he makes a dream return to the Spain squad after a challenging spell with injuries:

Germany also missed out on the Nations League finals after some inconsistent displays. Having confirmed he will no longer call up Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller, manager Joachim Low has triggered a transitional phase for the team, with the focus set to be on youth.

Per DW Sports, Low won't actually be in the dugout for the two upcoming matches due to a health issue:

For Italy boss Roberto Mancini, it'll be fascinating to see how he continues to integrate the youth he has in his squad in the form of Nicolo Barella, Moise Kean, Nicolo Zaniolo and Federico Chiesa.

One of the most intriguing games of the round is set to be Croatia's clash with Wales, as the World Cup runners-up seek to tame a young Welsh side making positive strides under manager Ryan Giggs.