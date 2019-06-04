Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser Kathryn Mayorga

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser Kathryn MayorgaJune 5, 2019
Chris Ricco/Getty Images
Kathryn Mayorga, who filed a lawsuit saying Cristiano Ronaldo raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, reportedly filed a voluntary dismissal of the case last month.
Edvard Pettersson of Bloomberg reported the news. It's unclear whether Ronaldo and Mayorga reached a settlement in the case.
Ronaldo has denied the allegations.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
