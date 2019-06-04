Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser Kathryn Mayorga

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus plays for the Campioni Per La Ricerca during the 'Partita Del Cuore' Charity Match at Allianz Stadium on May 27, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)
Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Kathryn Mayorga, who filed a lawsuit saying Cristiano Ronaldo raped her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, reportedly filed a voluntary dismissal of the case last month.

Edvard Pettersson of Bloomberg reported the news. It's unclear whether Ronaldo and Mayorga reached a settlement in the case.

Ronaldo has denied the allegations.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Report: Bentancur Agrees New Juve Deal

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Report: Bentancur Agrees New Juve Deal

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    B/R Insider: Chelsea Figures Think It's Lampard Time

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Insider: Chelsea Figures Think It's Lampard Time

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Madrid to Sign Hazard, Mendy in Next 48 Hours

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Madrid to Sign Hazard, Mendy in Next 48 Hours

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Will Listen to Offers for Isco

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Will Listen to Offers for Isco

    MARCA in English
    via MARCA in English