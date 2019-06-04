Suns Rumors: Restricted Free-Agent Kelly Oubre Jr. a 'Priority' for Phoenix

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 5, 2019

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) reacts to a call during the second half of the teams NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Saturday, March 16, 2019. The Suns won 138-136 in two overtimes. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are prioritizing restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. come July 1, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

"Oubre averaged 20.2 points per game in 12 starts for the Suns during their best stretch of the season to close 2018-19," Charania explained. "If Oubre enters the market, he's a prime option for teams with cap space that strike out on their first-tier targets." 

The 23-year-old forward arrived in Phoenix in December from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza. Since settling in with the Suns, Oubre Jr. appeared in 40 games overall averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals. 

While the Suns stumbled to a 19-63 record, the second worst in the NBA, they have young pieces to be excited about. 

Oubre Jr. is one of them.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

