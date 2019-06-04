Report: Bruins' Zdeno Chara Diagnosed with Broken Jaw After Game 4 Injury

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara has been reportedly diagnosed with a broken jaw after being injured in their Game 4 Stanley Cup Final loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Jeremy Rutherford‏ of The Athletic reported the news.



Chara took a puck to the face during the second period of the 4-2 loss, lying on the ice for several minutes and delaying the game as blood needed to be cleaned up. He returned to the bench during the third period to cheer on his teammates.

"He's a guy who wants to be out there," Bruins center David Backes told reporters. "He wants to battle and be with the guys. ... If there's any chance for him to be back, he'll be back. If not, it'll be next man up again. Whoever our next guy up is will have to fill that role admirably—and they're big feet to fill."