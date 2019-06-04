Lakers Rumors: Lionel Hollins Hired as Assistant Coach on Frank Vogel's Staff

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

BROOKLYN, NY - NOVEMBER 22: Head coach Lionel Hollins of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics on November 22, 2015 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Lionel Hollins as an assistant coach to work under head coach Frank Vogel, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hollins spent seven seasons in charge of the Memphis Grizzlies and lasted a year and a half as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He compiled a 262-272 record during that span and led his teams to the postseason on four occasions.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

