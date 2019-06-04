Lakers Rumors: Lionel Hollins Hired as Assistant Coach on Frank Vogel's Staff

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Lionel Hollins as an assistant coach to work under head coach Frank Vogel, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hollins spent seven seasons in charge of the Memphis Grizzlies and lasted a year and a half as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He compiled a 262-272 record during that span and led his teams to the postseason on four occasions.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.