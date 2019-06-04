Diego Maradona Says He Could Be Manchester United Coach, Criticises Paul Pogba

Eduardo Verdugo/Associated Press

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has said he would "win trophies" if he ever became the manager of Manchester United.

The former Barcelona and Napoli superstar told Andy Mitten of FourFourTwo the Red Devils used to be his favourite English team and he would collect silverware if he was in charge at Old Trafford:

"If Manchester [United] need a coach, I'm the man to do it. I know they sell lots of shirts around the world, but they need to win trophies, too. I can do that for them."

[...]

"Manchester United used to be my favourite English team for so long. So many great players and a great team under Alex Ferguson. But now I have to say Man City. I know you shouldn't change like that but it's because of Kun [Aguero]. We speak a lot and he plays in a very good team."

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Maradona added he is not impressed by Paul Pogba's work rate at United, and compared Old Trafford to Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium.

"With United I liked Ander Herrera. Paul Pogba? Doesn't work hard enough.

"I played at Old Trafford [in the 1983-84 Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final]. What noise, like La Bombonera."

Maradona featured for Barca as they clashed with United in the last eight of the UEFA European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983-84.

The Catalans comfortably won the first leg 2-0 at the Camp Nou but were defeated 3-0 by an inspired United side captained by Bryan Robson.

Robson scored a brace as United recorded one of their most famous European nights at home.

Maradona is currently in charge of Mexican second-tier side Dorados.