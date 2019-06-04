D'Angelo Russell Rumors: Jazz, Pacers, Magic, T-Wolves Interested in Nets PG

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Utah Jazz are all among the teams expected to be interested in Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The All-Star will be a restricted free agent this summer, giving the Nets the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.