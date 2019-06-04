D'Angelo Russell Rumors: Jazz, Pacers, Magic, T-Wolves Interested in Nets PG

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell during a break in action in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in New York. The Nets won 110-96. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers, Minnesota TimberwolvesOrlando Magic and Utah Jazz are all among the teams expected to be interested in Brooklyn Nets point guard D'Angelo Russell this summer, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

The All-Star will be a restricted free agent this summer, giving the Nets the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

