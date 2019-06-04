Marcus Morris Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Bulls, More Expected to Pursue PF in FA

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris (13) shoots during warms-ups before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Veteran forward Marcus Morris is expected to receive plenty of interest on the free-agent market this offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings are among the teams likely to pursue Morris.

Charania added that the Boston Celtics would like to re-sign Morris and noted that Morris is "open-minded" to returning to Boston.

The 29-year-old Morris enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in 2018-19. In 75 games (53 starts), Morris averaged 13.9 points and a career-high 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Morris' 1.9 three-pointers made per game marked a career best as well.

As an ideal "3-and-D" forward, it is easy to see why Morris might be a hot commodity on the open market. The fact that he has a unique blend of teams in the mix for his services makes sense as well.

Both the Bulls and Knicks are rebuilding teams who would benefit from Morris' veteran presence. If New York manages to land a star in free agency like Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, however, Morris would suddenly become a key piece on a potential playoff team.

In the West, the Clippers, Kings and Lakers were the eighth-, ninth- and 10th-place teams this season. Sacramento is a young, talented team with a chance to sneak into the playoffs next season if the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley continue to improve.

The goal is greater for both L.A. teams provided they are able to make a splash this offseason. The Clippers are a potential landing spot for Kawhi Leonard, and the Lakers could be in the mix for several different stars, including New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis.

If the Clippers and Lakers both secure a superstar, Morris would be a nice complementary piece, much like he was in Boston this season.

The Celtics also bear watching, but with Irving set to potentially become an unrestricted free agent and Terry Rozier about to hit restricted free agency, they have other fronts to address.

Provided Boston does lose Morris in free agency, it may require the Celtics to go with a bigger lineup next season that features both Al Horford and Aron Baynes in the starting lineup, assuming both exercise their player options to remain with the team.

