Bruins' Zdeno Chara Uncertain for SCF Game 5 vs. Blues After Taking Puck to Face

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is questionable for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues after he took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday night.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the defenseman's condition following the team's 4-2 loss, according to Eric Russo of the team's official site:

"Very uncomfortable, was advised not to return to play. Had some stitches, probably some dental work in the near future. I don't know his status for Game 5. Obviously when he gets back home he'll have to be re-evaluated, see how he feels [on Tuesday] for starters. Obviously if we have something we'll give it to you. I can't say whether he'd play in Game 5 or not. No idea."

The team did not have an update as of Tuesday morning.

