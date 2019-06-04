Bruins' Zdeno Chara Uncertain for SCF Game 5 vs. Blues After Taking Puck to Face

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2019

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, is helped off the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is questionable for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues after he took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday night.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the defenseman's condition following the team's 4-2 loss, according to Eric Russo of the team's official site:

"Very uncomfortable, was advised not to return to play. Had some stitches, probably some dental work in the near future. I don't know his status for Game 5. Obviously when he gets back home he'll have to be re-evaluated, see how he feels [on Tuesday] for starters. Obviously if we have something we'll give it to you. I can't say whether he'd play in Game 5 or not. No idea."

The team did not have an update as of Tuesday morning.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Blues Even Up Cup Final in 4-2 Game 4 Win

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Blues Even Up Cup Final in 4-2 Game 4 Win

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Flyers Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes from Winnipeg

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Flyers Acquire Forward Kevin Hayes from Winnipeg

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏒 Stanley Cup Final Games 4 and 5

    NHL logo
    NHL

    What to Watch This Week 📺

    🏒 Stanley Cup Final Games 4 and 5

    Corey Knapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Blues' Dunn Set to Make Cup Final Debut in Game 4

    Boston Bruins logo
    Boston Bruins

    Blues' Dunn Set to Make Cup Final Debut in Game 4

    AP NEWS
    via AP NEWS